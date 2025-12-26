Iran seizes foreign tanker carrying smuggled fuel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has seized a foreign oil tanker near the island of Qeshm in the Gulf, claiming it was carrying 4 million litres of smuggled fuel, state media reported. Sixteen foreign crew members were detained on criminal charges.

Authorities did not disclose the tanker’s nationality or the exact timing of the seizure. Iranian news outlets released video and photos of the vessel, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Last week, Iran reported the seizure of another tanker carrying 6 million litres of smuggled diesel in the Gulf of Oman.

With some of the world’s lowest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and a weak national currency, Iran has been cracking down on widespread fuel smuggling by both land and sea to neighboring countries and Gulf states.

