Iran to only negotiate with US on nuclear program — deputy speaker of parliament

Iran will not discuss anything other than its nuclear program during negotiations with the United States, Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Hamid-Reza Haji Babaee told Chairman of the Advisory Council of Oman Khaled Al-Maawali, News.Az reports citing ISNA News Agency.

"The decision to introduce indirect negotiations with the United States is a response to harassment from this country. On the other hand, in the current conditions, we are ready to negotiate only on the nuclear program and the rest does not matter," ISNA news agency quoted him as saying.

Haji Babaee also said that Tehran had refused direct talks with Washington because of its failure to fulfill its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and constant threats and sanctions.

