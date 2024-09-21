Iran unveils new drone and missile amid escalating regional tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has unveiled a new ballistic missile and an upgraded one-way attack drone at a military parade amid soaring regional tensions and allegations of arming Russia, News.Az reports citing TRT World.

The solid-fuel Jihad missile was designed and manufactured by the aerospace arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and has an operational range of 1,000 kilometres (more than 600 miles), state news agency IRNA said on Saturday.The Shahed-136B drone is an upgraded version of the Shahed-136, with new features and an operational range of more than 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles), it added.President Masoud Pezeshkian attended the annual parade in Tehran, commemorating the 1980-88 war with Saddam Hussein's Iraq."Today, our defencive and deterrent capabilities have grown so much that no demon even thinks about any aggression towards our dear Iran," he said."With unity and cohesion among Islamic countries... we can put in its place the bloodthirsty, genocidal usurper Israel, which shows no mercy to anyone, women or children, old or young."

