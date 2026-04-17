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Trump vows U.S. will seize enriched uranium, regardless of Iran's denials

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Trump vows U.S. will seize enriched uranium, regardless of Iran's denials
Creator: Vahid Salemi | Credit: AP

Iran has firmly rejected the idea that it agreed to send its enriched uranium to the US, despite Trump repeating the claim at a rally in Arizona, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We’re going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators … We’re going to get it. We’re going to take it back home to the US,” Trump said of the uranium.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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