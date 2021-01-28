Iran was Azerbaijan’s top export market among Gulf countries in 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran was Azerbaijan’s top export market among the countries of the Persian Gulf region last year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggest that Iran, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman were the top three export destinations of Azerbaijan among the Gulf countries.

The volume of export with Iran made $38.4 million, while it amounted to $10.7 million with the UAE and $2.2 million with Oman, according to official figures.

