Atlas Energy to buy $840M in Caterpillar power assets

Atlas Energy (AESI) has signed a $840 million deal with Caterpillar to secure power-generation equipment through 2029, as U.S. electricity demand rises sharply, the company said Tuesday.

The agreement covers roughly 1.4 gigawatts (GW) of incremental natural gas power assets, set for delivery between 2027 and 2029. The equipment includes CG260-16 units for behind-the-meter installations and G3520 series units for both behind-the-meter and bridge-power applications, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Rising power consumption in the U.S. is being driven by growth in AI and cryptocurrency data centers, as well as increased electrification of heating and transport.

Following deployment of the new assets, Atlas expects to own and operate about 2 GW of power generation capacity by 2030, strengthening its position in the expanding U.S. energy market.

News.Az