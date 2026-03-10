SBI to issue infrastructure bonds after 16-month gap

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), plans to issue infrastructure bonds in March after a gap of around 16 months.

The bank may sell 7-year or 10-year bonds to raise up to ₹100 billion ($1.09 billion). SBI last sold infrastructure bonds in November 2024, raising the same amount through 15-year notes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Infrastructure bonds are used to finance long-term development projects, and three Indian lenders have raised ₹250 billion so far this financial year, sharply lower than the ₹892 billion raised last year.

Other state-run banks may also issue bonds this month to tap investor demand, including major insurance and provident fund institutions, the bankers added. SBI declined to comment officially, citing policy restrictions.

