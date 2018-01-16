Iranian company to build new bridge on Armenia-Georgia border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Ariana Tunnel Dam Co. will construct a new bridge on the Armenian-Georgian border under a loan agreement signed between Armenia and EBRD.

The agreement on the designing and construction of the Bagratashen Bridge was to be carried out within the framework of the “Armenia Northern Corridor Modernization Project” was signed at the Armenian Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Armenian media report.

Ariana Tunnel Dam Co. was chosen to implement the project from among seven bidders.

News.Az

