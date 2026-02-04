Iranian intelligence forces seize 14-tonne cold weapons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's intelligence forces seized a 14-tonne cache of concealed cold weapons and "items usable in riots" in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, the semi-official Fars news agency reported Wednesday.

The , intercepted at the northwestern border, included high-voltage electroshock weapons, concealable batons, daggers, knives, and laser sights, the news agency said, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Some of the weapons were disguised as everyday objects, such as flashlights, remote controls and cosmetics, it added

The report said a foreign national was arrested during the operation.

