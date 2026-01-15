Watch: Cars washed out in Victoria’s Wye River flash flooding

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cars have been swept out to sea and a campground submerged as thunderstorms and flash flooding struck a popular holiday destination in Victoria, Australia.

An emergency warning remains in effect for the Wye, Kennett, and Cumberland rivers in the Lorne area along Victoria’s southwest coast, after thunderstorms dumped more than 175mm of rain in just six hours up to 3 p.m. on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Dramatic video shared on social media showed a vehicle being carried by the swollen Wye River toward the beach.

“Wye River has had flash flooding,” Michelle MacKenzie wrote on Facebook from the scene, 2.5 hours southwest of Melbourne. “Cars washed out to sea from caravan park. Please stay safe everyone.”

During the 14-second clip one onlooker yells, “there goes another car” as it is pushed towards the ocean.

Police said they had been called to Wye River to report of flash flooding and cars being swept into the water.

“Local police and the Air Wing will attend the scene,” Victoria Police said.

VicEmergency issued a flash flood emergency warning for Wye River, Kennett River, Cumberland River, Lorne and surrounds just after 2.30pm.

“Very dangerous conditions are being caused by a severe thunderstorm and flash flooding,” the service said.

“You can stay safe by avoiding flooded and low-lying areas.

“Floodwater can be very deep, rise quickly and move fast.

“Be aware that heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.”

Close to 2000 properties have been left without power in the region.

Rescue teams are checking dozens of stranded cars for occupants.

