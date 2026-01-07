Death toll from Indonesia flash floods climbs to 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from recent flash floods in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province has risen to 16, with three people still missing, officials announced.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency said late Tuesday that at least 22 others were injured and 682 displaced after the flooding struck the Siau Tagulandang Biaro Islands Regency on Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities have declared a 14-day state of emergency, allowing local governments to take extraordinary measures, including deploying personnel, equipment, and humanitarian aid.

The flash floods, caused by heavy rainfall, swept through multiple areas of the island regency, damaging homes, infrastructure, and public facilities. Search and rescue teams continue efforts to locate the missing individuals.

Indonesia frequently suffers flash floods and landslides during the rainy season due to intense rainfall and vulnerable terrain.

Separately, floods on Sumatra Island since late November have claimed at least 1,178 lives, with 148 people still missing, according to disaster agency data.

News.Az