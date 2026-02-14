Flash floods force road closures in Australia's Queensland

Authorities said that a 63-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were rescued after their vehicle became stranded in floodwaters on Gooroolba Biggenden Road in the North Burnett region, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Police were alerted to the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. local time on Friday. Both individuals were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Later that evening, at around 10:40 p.m. local time, emergency services responded to another flood-related incident on Booral Road in the Fraser Coast region. A 56-year-old woman, who was driving alone, became trapped when her car was caught in rising waters. Two men, aged 25 and 26, entered the floodwaters in an attempt to assist her. All three were safely rescued by police and emergency personnel.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a Minor Flood Warning for the Flinders River on Saturday. The bureau advised that showers and thunderstorms, including the possibility of heavy rainfall, are expected to persist across the catchment area through the remainder of the weekend and into next week. These conditions could result in minor flooding at Richmond Post Office from Saturday night, with the potential for higher river levels.

A separate Minor Flood Warning was also issued for the Burrum River catchment. Forecasters cautioned that minor flooding may occur along the Burrum River at Howard from Saturday night into Sunday.