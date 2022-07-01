Iranian lawmaker says not optimistic about U.S. removal of sanctions

Iranian lawmaker says not optimistic about U.S. removal of sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior Iranian lawmaker said Friday that they still cannot express "definite optimism" that Washington will remove sanctions against Tehran, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"We had reached a draft agreement in Vienna, but some issues remained to be agreed upon in this draft, and most of them are related to the sanctions that the United States wants to maintain," Abolfazl Amouei, spokesman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told semi-official Mehr News Agency.

Doha talks, as the continuation of Vienna negotiations, were aimed at resolving the remaining issues and to "lift the sanctions in the interests of the people," he said, expressing hope that "the proposed model would accelerate the talks to resolve the remaining issues."

Amouei did not elaborate on the "proposed model," but reiterated the Iranians' remarks that "if the United States is ready to lift sanctions, negotiations will be concluded."

News.Az