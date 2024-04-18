Iranian Revolutionary Guards should be put on EU’s sanction list, says Belgian premier

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) should be put on the EU’s sanctions list, the Belgian premier said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking to the press before the start of a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Alexander De Croo said: “We are looking into sanctions being taken. From my perspective, putting the Iranian Revolutionary Guards on the sanction list is something Belgium would support.”

“This would be a very important signal (to Iran),” he added.

Reiterating condemnation of the Iranian attack on Israel, De Croo called on both countries to show restraint.

He also repeated the call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the release of the Israeli captives held by Hamas.

Iran launched an airborne attack on Israel on Saturday in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital. It is said to have fired more than 300 drones and missiles, with almost all intercepted by the air defense systems of Israel and its allies — the US, France, and the UK.

News.Az