Iranian state media: Khamenei alive after strike reports

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei visits the exhibition of achievements of the IRGC Aerospace Force in Tehran, Nov. 19, 2023. Credit: khamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons.

Iranian state-linked media outlets have denied reports of the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following US-Israeli air strikes, News.Az reports.

Semi-official news agencies Tasnim and Mehr reported that Khamenei is “steadfast and firm in commanding the field,” directly contradicting earlier claims circulated by Reuters and several Israeli media outlets that he had been killed in the strikes.

According to Tasnim, the Supreme Leader remains actively overseeing military and political decisions amid escalating tensions in the region.

Reuters and Israeli sources had earlier suggested that Khamenei may have been targeted during the latest wave of coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory. However, no official confirmation from Washington or Tel Aviv has been provided regarding such claims.

As of now, there is no independent verification of the reports about Khamenei’s status.

The conflicting narratives come amid rapidly intensifying military developments between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

The situation remains fluid.

News.Az