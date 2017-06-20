Iran’s missile attack kills 65 IS terrorists in Syria
At least 65 terrorists were killed in Iran's recent missile attack against the “Islamic State” (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) group’s targets in eastern Syria, Press T
The IRGC fired six medium-range ground-to-ground ballistic missiles into IS bases in Syria’s Dayr al-Zawr on Sunday in retaliation for twin terrorist attacks in the Iranian capital Tehran.
Meanwhile, an IS command and operation center in the eastern Syrian city of Al-Muhasan was also targeted. In the missile strike, more than 15 terrorists were killed, including senior Saudi Daesh commander Sa’ad al-Qosaibi, the statement said.
In a strike on an IS gathering center in the city of al-Mayadin, east of Dayr al-Zawr, 27 terrorists were killed, including three Libyans, and a number of others injured.
News.Az