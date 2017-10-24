Iran's missile program not open to negotiation: UN envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Iran’s missile program has been designed to meet the country’s defensive and security needs."

Iranian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Es’haq Al-e Habib says the country’s missile program is not open to negotiation and will continue with strength and according to the Islamic Republic’s national defense agenda, PressTV reports.

Speaking at a UN committee on Monday, Al-e Habib added that Iran's missile program was only meant for defense and deterrence and accuracy of its missiles was proportionate to threats faced by the country.

“Iran’s missile program has been designed to meet the country’s defensive and security needs and it is impossible to make any comment about it without taking our security environment into consideration,” he said.

News.Az

News.Az