Iran’s top security body convened ahead of missile strikes on Israel

Iran's Supreme National Security Council convened on Friday evening, just hours before the first wave of missile strikes was launched against Israel, the council announced on Saturday.

The meeting, chaired by the head of the Supreme National Security Council, reviewed "previous plans on how to continuously respond to any enemy mischief with emphasis on their implementation," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The council also assessed "domestic preparedness and adopted necessary measures" ahead of the retaliatory strikes.

Iran launched "True Promise 3" operation on Friday night, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets in response to Israeli airstrikes that killed six senior Iranian military officials.

Iran's Armed Forces spokesman said attacks would continue "until the criminal Zionist regime regrets" its actions.

News.Az