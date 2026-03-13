Iraq extends airspace closure amid security concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iraq has extended the closure of its airspace until Monday at 12:00 p.m. local time (09:00 GMT), according to the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The authority said the decision was taken as a “temporary precautionary measure” in response to the current regional security situation.

Officials did not provide further details but indicated that the restriction would remain in place while authorities continue to assess developments in the region.

