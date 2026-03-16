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Watch: Fuel depot near Dubai airport still burning after drone attack

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Watch: Fuel depot near Dubai airport still burning after drone attack
Source: Thairath Online

A fuel depot near Dubai International Airport continues to burn despite authorities saying the fire had been brought under control on Monday.

According to officials, the blaze was triggered by a drone attack near the airport, News.Az reports.

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The incident forced a temporary suspension of flights at the airport, though authorities said no injuries were reported.

According to a video shared by the Clash Report portal, the fire at the fuel depot near Dubai International Airport is still burning as of this morning.


News.Az 

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