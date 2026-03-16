Watch: Fuel depot near Dubai airport still burning after drone attack
Source: Thairath Online
A fuel depot near Dubai International Airport continues to burn despite authorities saying the fire had been brought under control on Monday.
According to officials, the blaze was triggered by a drone attack near the airport, News.Az reports.
The incident forced a temporary suspension of flights at the airport, though authorities said no injuries were reported.
According to a video shared by the Clash Report portal, the fire at the fuel depot near Dubai International Airport is still burning as of this morning.
A fuel tank hit overnight by an Iranian drone at Dubai International Airport is still burning. https://t.co/zcF9L0kUCO pic.twitter.com/IXJtzA90SY— Clash Report (@clashreport) March 16, 2026