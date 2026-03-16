Israeli military launches targeted ground operation in south Lebanon

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The Israeli military has launched a “targeted ground operation against key targets” in southern Lebanon, pushing more forces deeper into the area as part of an expanded buffer zone, according to the IDF.

The 91st “Galilee” Regional Division began a raid late Saturday in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon, during which troops encountered and killed several Hezbollah operatives, according to the military, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

The IDF said the operation is aimed at expanding “the forward defense area.”

“This operation is part of the effort to establish forward defense, including the destruction of terror infrastructure and the elimination of terrorists operating in the area, to remove threats and create an additional layer of security for residents of the north,” the military said.

Before the troops pushed into the area, the IDF says it carried out massive airstrikes and artillery shelling “to remove threats.”

Meanwhile, the 146th Reserve Division remains deployed to the western sector of southern Lebanon, and the 36th Division has been carrying out a raid in the Rab al-Thalathine area.

The IDF has been preparing to deploy more forces in southern Lebanon and further expand its buffer zone to push away the threat of Hezbollah from the border.

News.Az