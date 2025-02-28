Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye’s Ceyhan Port soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iraq on Friday announced that oil exports through Türkiye's Ceyhan Port would resume in the coming hours by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) with an initial amount of 185,000 barrels per day.

Speaking to journalists during his visit to the oil fields in the country’s south, Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani said that this would be gradually increased until it reached the capacity specified in the federal budget, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The Iraqi Parliament had approved changes to the budget law, setting the cost of extracting and transporting each barrel of oil from the Kurdish Regional Government at $16.

