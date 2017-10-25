Iraqi Prime Minister starts official visit to Turkey

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi is paying an official visit to Turkey.

At the Esenboga airport he was greeted by Turkey's Minister of Customs and Trade Bulent Tufenji.

Turkish Premier Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive Iraqi Prime Minister at his residence.

The meeting between the prime ministers of the two countries Binali Yildirim and Haidar al-Abadi will be held at the Cankaya resident.

The sides will discuss the development of Turkish-Iranian relations and the situation in the region.

