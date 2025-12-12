Ireland plans limited trade curbs on settlements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ireland’s planned restrictions on trade with Israeli settlements will focus strictly on goods, a government minister said, rejecting claims that the country is acting antisemitically.

Thomas Byrne, Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, told the law would target only imports from illegally occupied territories, such as certain fruits, and would not include services. The bill is not expected to become law this year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes amid pressure from Israel, the United States, and local business groups, who have warned that a broader ban could affect technology and other industries in Ireland. Byrne emphasized that similar measures have already been implemented in several European countries.

Lawmaker Frances Black, who proposed the bill, said she would continue advocating for the inclusion of services in future legislation, aiming to expand the scope in the coming year.

The legislation signals Ireland’s continued criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, where Palestinian authorities report tens of thousands of deaths, while Israel maintains its operations are in self-defense following attacks in October 2023.

Byrne’s comments mark the first clear explanation of the law’s limited scope and reflect Dublin’s efforts to navigate international and domestic pressures.

