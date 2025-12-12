Swiss star Nemo to return Eurovision trophy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo announced on Thursday that they will return their trophy in protest against Israel’s participation in the contest amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Nemo, who won the 2024 competition with the genre-blending hit “The Code,” said Israel’s continued inclusion contradicts Eurovision’s values of unity, dignity, and inclusion. Their statement comes as criticism intensifies toward the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which recently confirmed Israel for the 2026 contest in Austria, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The controversy has already prompted five countries — Iceland, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia — to withdraw from next year’s event, citing concerns over Israel’s actions in Gaza.

In a post on Instagram, Nemo said Israel’s participation “shows a clear conflict” between Eurovision’s ideals and the EBU’s decisions. They referenced findings from a U.N. inquiry accusing Israel of genocide — allegations Israel strongly rejects, saying it acts within international law and in self-defense after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack.

Nemo said they will send the trophy back to the EBU headquarters in Geneva, stressing that the issue is about the contest being used to soften the image of a state accused of serious wrongdoing.

“If the values we celebrate on stage aren’t lived off stage, then even the most beautiful songs become meaningless,” Nemo said. “Until then, this trophy is yours.”

