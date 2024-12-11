Ireland to urge ICJ to expand definition of genocide in Israel case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ireland will officially participate in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) later this month, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The move to file an intervention at the UN’s top court at The Hague will happen later this month, and comes after Government approval of the measure on Wednesday.Ireland will be asking the ICJ to broaden its interpretation of what constitutes genocide.The Irish Government also approved an intervention in The Gambia’s case against Myanmar, also under the Genocide Convention.The country’s deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin said: “There has been a collective punishment of the Palestinian people through the intent and impact of military actions of Israel in Gaza, leaving 44,000 dead and millions of civilians displaced.“By legally intervening in South Africa’s case, Ireland will be asking the ICJ to broaden its interpretation of what constitutes the commission of genocide by a State.”Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Mr Martin added: “We are concerned that a very narrow interpretation of what constitutes genocide leads to a culture of impunity in which the protection of civilians is minimised.“Ireland’s view of the convention is broader and prioritises the protection of civilian life – as a committed supporter of the convention, the Government will promote that interpretation in its intervention in this case.“Intervening in both cases demonstrates the consistency of Ireland’s approach to the interpretation and application of the Genocide Convention.”

News.Az