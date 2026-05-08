IRGC says US destroyers fled Strait of Hormuz after Iranian barrage

IRGC says US destroyers fled Strait of Hormuz after Iranian barrage

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Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has claimed that its forces inflicted significant damage on US naval assets during a large-scale combined operation on Thursday evening, forcing three American destroyers to withdraw from the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the commander of the IRGC Navy said the operation was launched in response to what he described as two provocative actions by the US military, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

According to the statement, the first incident involved an alleged violation of the ceasefire through an attack on an Iranian oil tanker near the port of Jask. The second was the approach of US Navy destroyers towards the strategic Strait of Hormuz despite what the commander described as clear warnings from Iran.

The commander said Iranian forces responded to the alleged US military provocation with a “highly extensive and precise combined operation”.

The operation reportedly involved a range of advanced weaponry, including anti-ship ballistic missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles and drones.

He added that the weapons, equipped with high-explosive warheads, were fired directly at the US destroyers.

According to the commander, Iranian intelligence assessments later confirmed “significant damage” to the American naval assets targeted in the operation.

Faced with what he described as devastating and precise Iranian firepower, three US destroyers “immediately fled the Strait of Hormuz area”, the commander claimed.

In a separate statement issued on Thursday, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Iranian forces had responded immediately to what he described as a series of US military aggressions in the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

Zolfaghari accused the US military of violating the ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker.

He warned that the United States and its allies should understand that Iran would respond “powerfully and without the slightest hesitation” to any act of aggression or ceasefire violation.

News.Az