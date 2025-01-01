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Outbreak
UK races to control meningitis outbreak after two fatalities
18 Mar 2026-23:55
Two dead, 11 critically ill in Kent, UK meningitis outbreak
16 Mar 2026-19:34
WHO confirms Nipah death in Bangladesh
07 Feb 2026-15:21
Measles outbreaks rise throughout the Americas
05 Feb 2026-20:26
50 children dead in Somalia amid diphtheria outbreak
08 Dec 2025-01:21
Ebola cases in DR Congo falling; WHO warns of critical weeks ahead
24 Sep 2025-17:17
Measles outbreak that infected over 700 declared over in Texas
19 Aug 2025-00:10
Uganda announces end of its latest Ebola outbreak
26 Apr 2025-17:32
Second person dies in US measles outbreak
07 Mar 2025-21:28
Cholera outbreak kills over 200 people in Angola
01 Mar 2025-21:54
Latest News
Dallas-bound Qantas flight makes emergency return to Sydney
IRGC Navy says Strait of Hormuz will not return to previous status for US and Israel
Foreign national injured by falling shrapnel in Abu Dhabi
Russian drones hit school in Chernihiv region
Foxconn revenue surges on AI boom, warns of risks
Kaliningrad honors Azerbaijani heroes of Königsberg assault
Samsung axes Messages app, pushes Google switch
Araghchi calls for UN action over alleged US-Israeli "war crimes" in call with Lavrov
South Korea expresses regret over drone flights to North
India's Wipro shares jump on major Olam IT unit takeover
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