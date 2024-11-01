News.az
Tag:
Ebola
DR Congo declares latest Ebola outbreak over
01 Dec 2025-17:20
WHO: Ebola outbreak in DR Congo eases, but challenges remain
03 Oct 2025-11:06
Ebola cases in DR Congo falling; WHO warns of critical weeks ahead
24 Sep 2025-17:17
WHO launches Ebola vaccination in DR Congo amid 16th outbreak
15 Sep 2025-17:54
Congo reports new Ebola outbreak in southern province
05 Sep 2025-02:00
Uganda announces end of its latest Ebola outbreak
26 Apr 2025-17:32
Uganda set to launch Ebola vaccine trial amid new outbreak
03 Feb 2025-09:27
Uganda confirms outbreak of Ebola in the capital Kampala, one dead
30 Jan 2025-16:41
Tanzania refutes WHO report on suspected Marburg outbreak
16 Jan 2025-15:28
US reports fatal Lassa fever case
29 Oct 2024-11:34
