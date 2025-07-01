Israel accused of killing dozens in Gaza as Trump pushes for ceasefire in days

Israel accused of killing dozens in Gaza as Trump pushes for ceasefire in days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel's military announced Tuesday that it had expanded its operations in Gaza, where residents reported intense gunfire and shelling, just days before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned trip to Washington.

The intensified operations came after days of mounting calls for a ceasefire, with President Trump — whom Netanyahu is slated to meet with next week — among those urging Israel to strike a deal to halt the war and bring home the hostages still held in Gaza. Mr. Trump said Tuesday that he hoped a ceasefire agreement would be reached "sometime next week," News.Az reports citing CBS news.

Israel's campaign to destroy the Palestinian militant group Hamas has continued unabated, however, with Hamas-ruled Gaza's civil defense agency reporting that Israeli forces had killed 17 people on Tuesday, with dozens more feared to be trapped under rubble.

In response to reports of deadly strikes in the north and south of the territory, the Israeli army said it was "operating to dismantle Hamas military capabilities."

Separately, it said Tuesday morning that in recent days it had "expanded its operations to additional areas within the Gaza Strip, eliminating dozens of terrorists, and dismantling hundreds of terror infrastructure sites both above and below ground."

News.Az