Israel announces movement restrictions during Ramadan for security reasons
Israel is to impose restrictions on movement during the holy month of Ramadan, when hundreds of thousands normally visit Jerusalem to pray, government spokesman David Mencer said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Gulf news.
"The usual restrictions for public safety will be in place as they have been every year," Mencer told a press briefing.
The restrictions will target "people seeking to foment violence and attacks" but "all peaceful visitors" will be allowed access to religious sites, he said.
The Israeli government has said repeatedly that it intends to uphold the status quo at the compound but Palestinian fears about its future have made it a flashpoint for violence.
Last year, Israel allowed Muslims to worship at Al-Aqsa in the same numbers as in previous years despite the war raging in Gaza, but imposed restrictions on Palestinians from the occupied West Bank.
It also deployed thousands of police across Jerusalem to avert any clashes.