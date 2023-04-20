News.az
Tag:
Ramadan
Azerbaijan sets 2026 dates for Novruz, Ramadan, Eid al-Adha
02 Dec 2025-17:45
'Eid of sadness': Palestinians in Gaza observe the Muslim holiday with limited food and no end to the war
30 Mar 2025-12:56
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Ramadan
28 Mar 2025-17:58
Muslims worldwide begin Ramadan as moon sightings vary
01 Mar 2025-18:30
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on beginning of month of Ramadan -
PHOTO
01 Mar 2025-13:09
Israel announces movement restrictions during Ramadan for security reasons
27 Feb 2025-22:43
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Ramadan
08 Apr 2024-09:14
Iftar party hosted in Moscow on initiative of Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva
02 Apr 2024-09:09
In Photos:
Muslims around the globe celebrate Eid al-Fitr
22 Apr 2023-10:33
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on occasion of Ramadan
20 Apr 2023-21:15
