Israel announces 'tactical' pause in 3 Gaza areas to open aid routes.

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces announced Sunday a planned "tactical" pause in three Gaza areas to open aid corridors for delivering food and medicine, News.Az informs via ABC News.

A suspension in military activity was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Al Mawasi, Deir al Balah and Gaza City, according to Avichay Adraee, an IDF spokesperson. The suspension was to begin Sunday and continue every day until further notice, he said in a statement on social media.

The decision was made in coordination with the United Nations and other international aid groups, according to COGAT.

The IDF had announced changes Saturday in humanitarian aid procedures in Gaza amid ongoing international pressure as the malnutrition crisis worsens.

Israel said Sunday morning that "secure" aid corridors would be opened daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., allowing convoys from the United Nations and other international aid groups to deliver food and medicine within the Strip.

News.Az