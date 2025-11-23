Israel confirms killing of Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing of Hezbollah Chief of Staff Haitham Ali Tabtabawi in a targeted strike in Beirut.

This was stated in a statement by the army press service, News.Az reports, citing the TASS.

"The Israel Defense Forces announces that on November 23, 2025, terrorist Ali Tabtabawi, Hezbollah's chief of staff, was killed in a strike in the Beirut area," the statement said.

According to the Israeli military, the assassinated man was a "key operative" and "veteran of the terrorist organization" who joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and "since then held a number of leadership positions," including managing Hezbollah's operations in Syria. "During the war, he was appointed commander of the organization's headquarters," and "after the neutralization of most of Hezbollah's military leadership," he "was effectively responsible for directing combat operations against Israel," the press service added. "Tabtabawi was a member of Hezbollah's senior leadership and, thanks to his connections and abilities, was an important source of knowledge and influence within the organization," the press service concluded.

The IDF "remains committed to the ceasefire agreements reached between the State of Israel and Lebanon," the IDF said.

News.Az