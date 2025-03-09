Israel cuts electricity supply to Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has ordered a halt to electricity supplies to the Gaza Strip.

According to her, Israel supplied electricity to Gaza to operate a desalination plant in the central part of the enclave, News.Az informs via state television and radio company Kan.

Most of Gaza's electricity, Kan notes, is generated by generators, but fuel for them has not been delivered to the Strip for a week.

In mid-January, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the United States, agreed to introduce a ceasefire, which came into effect on January 19. The first stage of the agreement was completed on March 1, within the framework of which 33 hostages were returned to the Jewish state in 42 days.

