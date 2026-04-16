Kim Jong-un watches artillery drills on major North Korean holiday

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On April 16, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended an artillery firing competition celebrating the country's most significant national holiday, once again bypassing the customary visit to a major state mausoleum.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim attended the drill Wednesday, held by artillery units under the western front command of the Korean People's Army to commemorate the birthday of his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, known as the Day of the Sun, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During the inspection, Kim called for intensified combat readiness and emphasized the need to strengthen artillery capabilities. He said the ruling party's strategy to modernize artillery forces must be fully implemented within the current five-year national defense development plan.

Kim also urged the military to increase the frequency of training exercises tied to key national events, saying the armed forces should focus above all on preparedness for combat.

Despite the significance of the holiday, Kim did not attend a commemorative visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il lie in state. His absence marks the fourth consecutive year he has not taken part in the annual tribute.

His last known attendance on the Day of the Sun was in 2022. North Korean media reported that senior officials from the ruling Workers' Party and government, including Politburo Presidium members such as Pak Thae-song and Jo Yong-won, visited the mausoleum Wednesday.

Officials from the Supreme People's Assembly and the Cabinet were also present. Participants pledged loyalty to Kim under the ideology of "Kim Il Sung-Kim Jong Il-ism," according to state media.

News.Az