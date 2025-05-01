Israel declares national emergency amid massive wildfire near Jerusalem

“This is perhaps the largest fire ever in the country,” Jerusalem's district fire department commander Shmulik Friedman told reporters on Wednesday afternoon, News.Az reports, citing foreign media .

Video footage showed vehicles stranded nearby as flames spread throughout the area, while another video showed the fire approaching a Catholic monastery.

After Israel's appeal, Ukraine said it would send a plane to help fight the wildfires. Spain, France, Romania, Croatia, and Italy have also committed to sending planes.

At least a dozen people have been hospitalised as wildfires raged near Jerusalem.

Those taken for hospital treatment mostly suffered from smoke inhalation, while another 10 people were treated in the field, Magen David Adom Ambulance services said. Residents living close to the fire zone were evacuated, police said.