Dubai airport passenger traffic plunges 66% amid regional conflict

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Passenger traffic at Dubai International (DXB) plummeted by 66 percent in March, falling to 2.5 million travelers as the Middle East war significantly constrained airspace and flight schedules.

The Dubai Media Office reported that the airport, typically the world’s busiest for international travel, was targeted several times by drones during a period of intense regional disruption, News.Az reports, citing Kuwait Times.

For the first quarter of 2026, total traffic dropped 21 percent to 18.6 million. Despite these "unprecedented" events, Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths stated that operations are now being scaled up as UAE airspace has been fully restored.

On a global scale, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) noted that while Middle East passenger volumes dived by 58.6 percent in March, overall international demand remained resilient, dipping only 0.6 percent. Outside the Middle East, international traffic actually rose by eight percent. Although soaring energy prices following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have forced airlines to hike ticket prices, IATA Director Willie Walsh observed that summer travel demand remains strong. However, Walsh warned that potential jet fuel shortages in Asia and Europe, which rely heavily on Middle Eastern supplies, could pose a risk to the industry’s profitability in the coming months.

News.Az