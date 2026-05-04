Court places Mykolaiv resident under house arrest for pro-war social media posts

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The Mykolaiv Central District Court has placed a local resident under round-the-clock house arrest for systematically disseminating materials justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the suspect used a banned social network to share posts glorifying Russian military personnel and portraying the invasion as an "internal civil conflict," News.Az reports, citing NIK Vesti.

The materials, which were corroborated by forensic linguistic examination, included content supporting the actions of the occupying forces and denying the sovereignty of Ukraine. The court determined that the restrictive measure of house arrest was necessary to ensure the suspect's participation in the ongoing pre-trial investigation. If convicted, the individual faces a sentence of up to five years in prison under the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

News.Az