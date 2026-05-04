Apple launches new Pride Edition Sport Loop for Apple Watch

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Apple has unveiled its latest Pride Edition Sport Loop, accompanied by a matching watch face and dynamic iOS/iPadOS wallpapers.

The new band features a vibrant, neon-inspired design with "Pride" woven directly into the fabric, utilizing a technique that creates a three-dimensional appearance. The color palette incorporates the traditional rainbow alongside colors representing the transgender and non-binary communities, as well as those living with or lost to HIV/AIDS, News.Az reports, citing GSM Arena.

The Pride Edition Sport Loop is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, compatible with various Apple Watch generations. The matching Pride Radiance watch face and wallpapers are designed to react to user movement, such as wrist raises or screen taps. A portion of the proceeds from this collection supports global LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, continuing Apple's long-standing partnership with community groups. The new band is available for purchase through Apple's online store and physical retail locations.

News.Az