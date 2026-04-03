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Israel halts Iran strikes amid search for missing US jet crew

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Israel halts Iran strikes amid search for missing US jet crew
Source: Reuters

Israel has reportedly cancelled planned military strikes in a specific area of Iran to allow ongoing search operations for a missing crew member from a downed United States fighter jet.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, citing a senior Israeli official, the decision was taken to avoid disrupting efforts to locate the second individual aboard the aircraft, which was shot down in Iranian airspace, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Earlier reports from Israeli media said the pilot had been safely rescued. However, the status of the navigator remains unclear, with search operations continuing.

The incident marks a sensitive moment amid heightened regional tensions, as multiple actors appear to be adjusting military activity in response to developments on the ground.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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