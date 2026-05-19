Putin in Beijing as Russia and China expand cooperation amid Iran war - VIDEO - PHOTOS

Putin in Beijing as Russia and China expand cooperation amid Iran war - VIDEO - PHOTOS

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Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a two-day visit to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The visit comes a week after US President Donald Trump paid a state visit to China, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

Putin was welcomed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi before heading to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

This marks the first time China has hosted leaders of Russia and the US in the same month outside a multilateral setting.

The last Putin-Xi meeting took place in February via video link.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet Wednesday.

Putin is leading a larger delegation of officials and business leaders.

Topics on the agenda include bilateral relations, the US-Iran war, and energy.

Alongside their delegations, Putin and Xi will discuss hydrocarbons, gas supplies, and the proposed Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, according to the Kremlin.

The two leaders are also expected to sign a joint statement following the talks and other agreements.

Putin will later meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss trade and economic cooperation.

Ahead of Putin's arrival, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang also met Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov on Tuesday.

News.Az