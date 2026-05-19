Spain detains three off-duty Canadian officers amid serious allegations

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The Toronto Police Service reported that three Canadian off-duty officers have been charged with crimes while on vacation in Barcelona, Spain.

"The allegations are serious," Toronto police wrote in an emailed statement to the BBC, adding that one officer was suspended after returning to Canada, News.Az reports.

The other two officers would also be suspended when they returned "in the coming days", police said.

Toronto police did not release the officers' names and said they would not comment further while the cases were before the courts. The CBC, citing Spanish police, has reported that the alleged crimes involved violence.

The BBC has reached out to local authorities in Spain for comment.

"We can confirm reports that three Canadian off-duty police officers charged in Barcelona are employed by the Toronto Police Service," Toronto police said.

"The officers were on vacation and were not travelling in any official capacity."

The alleged incident was said to have occurred in a Barcelona taxi and involved a sex worker.

According to local Spanish newspaper Diari Ara, one officer has been accused of sexual assault for inappropriately touching the woman and another of punching her. The third officer was charged for attacking an agent of authority.

Police arrested two of the officers on 13 May. The one who allegedly struck the woman was located days later, after a chase in Palma de Mallorca, Canadian media reported. They appeared in court on 15 May.

News.Az