Israel holds interagency conference on preparations for COP 29

Today the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs held an interagency conference that discussed reflections and insights from the COP 28 Climate Conference and preparations for COP 29 which will take place in Baku in November, the MFA said on X.

The conference was held with the participation of experts and senior officials from government ministries, the business sector, academia and civil society.

“The conference was also the opportunity to present Ambassador Carmela Shamir the newly appointed national coordinator for Israel’s participation in COP 29,” the MFA said.

