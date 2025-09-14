Israel intensifies offensive, demolishing three high-rise buildings in Gaza City -VIDEO

On Sunday, the Israeli army demolished three high-rise buildings in Gaza City as it stepped up its offensive and ordered residents to evacuate, News.Az reports citing The National.
"A short while ago, the IDF struck two high-rise buildings that were used by the Hamas terrorist organisation in the area of Gaza city," the military said in a statement. It said that Hamas militants "prepared to carry out attacks against" troops in the area of one of the buildings that was struck.
Earlier in the day, the army also destroyed the high-rise building of Al Kawthar in the city, which, it said, was used by Hamas militants. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X: "The 'Islamic' University in Gaza is going up in smoke. Eliminating the sources of incitement and terror," apparently referring to the buildings that were struck.
In recent days Israel has intensified strikes across Gaza city, destroying multiple high-rise buildings and accusing Hamas of putting surveillance equipment in them. Israel has said it plans to seize the city, where about a million Palestinians have been sheltering, as part of its declared aim of eliminating Hamas, and has intensified attacks on what it has called Hamas's last bastion.
The group's political leadership, which has engaged in on-and-off negotiations on a possible ceasefire and hostage release deal, was attacked by Israel in an air strike in Doha on Tuesday in an attack that drew widespread condemnation. Aid agencies say an Israeli takeover of Gaza city would be catastrophic for a population already facing widespread famine.