Israel intensifies offensive, demolishing three high-rise buildings in Gaza City -VIDEO

On Sunday, the Israeli army demolished three high-rise buildings in Gaza City as it stepped up its offensive and ordered residents to evacuate, News.Az reports citing The National.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck two high-rise buildings that were used by the Hamas terrorist organisation in the area of Gaza city," the military said in a statement. It said that Hamas militants "prepared to carry out attacks against" troops in the area of one of the buildings that was struck.