Israel mulls final Gaza hostage return in Egypt talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli negotiators met with international mediators in Egypt on Thursday, focusing on the return of the body of soldier Ran Gvili, whom Israel considers the last captive in Gaza, according to a statement from Prime Minister Netanyahu's office.

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the discussions, led by hostage coordinator Gal Hirsch, specifically addressed the return of the body of Israeli soldier Ran Gvili under the terms of the existing ceasefire agreement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Israeli statement noted that at the conclusion of the talks, the parties agreed to focus on "an intensive and immediate effort" aimed at fully resolving all issues pertaining to hostages and missing persons. Egyptian officials and other mediators, including representatives from Türkiye and Qatar, did not immediately issue a public comment on the specifics of the Israeli account. These talks are part of the ongoing diplomatic framework supporting the ceasefire that has been maintained since October 10.

A key obstacle to progressing the ceasefire is a dispute over the hostage tally. Israel maintains that the remains of one captive are still in Gaza and conditions the start of negotiations for the second phase of the deal on the return of all bodies. Hamas disputes this, asserting it has already handed over all 20 living Israeli hostages and the remains of all 28 who were killed. The first phase of the agreement, mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar with U.S. support, involved a prisoner exchange and outlines future steps for Gaza's reconstruction and governance without Hamas.

The negotiations unfold against the severe humanitarian backdrop of the conflict. Since October 2023, the Israeli military campaign in Gaza has resulted in a significant loss of life and injury, with Palestinian health authorities reporting over 70,000 fatalities, the majority women and children, and nearly 171,000 injured. Resolving the hostage issue is viewed as a critical prerequisite for advancing to subsequent phases of the ceasefire, which aim to address long-term stability and recovery in the devastated enclave.

News.Az