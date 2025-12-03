Israel says remains returned by Hamas not of missing Gaza hostages

Israel says remains returned by Hamas not of missing Gaza hostages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel announced on Wednesday that forensic tests concluded the remains handed over by Hamas a day earlier do not belong to the last two Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, experts determined that the remains were unrelated to the missing captives, contradicting Hamas’ earlier claim that they were connected to the hostages, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The announcement comes as efforts continue to secure information about the fate of the remaining captives amid ongoing conflict.

News.Az