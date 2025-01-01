News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Hostage
Tag:
Hostage
Israel mulls final Gaza hostage return in Egypt talks
05 Dec 2025-01:49
Gaza ceasefire:
Hostage exchange and summit reshape conflict
14 Oct 2025-11:30
Italy to recognize Palestine if Hamas excluded, hostages freed
23 Sep 2025-23:36
Witkoff to visit Israel, Gaza aid sites as hostage deal stalls
30 Jul 2025-18:28
Hamas transfers Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander to Red Cross
12 May 2025-19:50
US envoy claims Hamas misrepresented the release of hostage
15 Mar 2025-00:19
Hamas to return bodies of four deceased Israeli hostages
26 Feb 2025-21:42
Hamas names three Israeli hostages to be freed Saturday
14 Feb 2025-20:29
Netanyahu sends negotiators to Qatar following the fifth hostage-prisoner exchange
09 Feb 2025-11:32
Hamas says hostages will be freed in upcoming exchange
25 Jan 2025-00:07
Latest News
Russian, Iranian presidents hold phone talk
Netflix earnings eyed as Warner Bros bid takes spotlight
Azerbaijan, UN-Habitat sign logistics deal for WUF13
Russia hits critical infrastructure in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr
NASA set to launch first crewed Moon mission in over 50 years
UN high seas treaty set to take effect to protect marine life
Slot says Salah will be welcomed back after AFCON
Russia considers Greenland part of Denmark
Trump warns Hamas to disarm after ceasefire tensions
Azerbaijan upgrades logistics to boost trade routes
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31