Israel pushes for changes in Gaza truce plan

Israel is requesting modifications to the proposed Gaza truce plan and the release of hostages held by Hamas, according to sources from the West, Palestine, and Egypt.

Israel says that displaced Palestinians should be screened as they return to the enclave's north when the ceasefire begins, retreating from an agreement to allow civilians who fled south to freely return home, the four sources told Reuters, News.Az reports.Israeli negotiators "want a vetting mechanism for civilian populations returning to the north of Gaza, where they fear these populations could support” Hamas fighters who remain entrenched there, said the Western official.The Palestinian militant group rejected the new Israeli demand, according to the Palestinian and Egyptian sources.Another sticking point, the Egyptian sources said, was over Israel's demand to retain control of Gaza's border with Egypt, which Cairo dismissed as outside a framework for a final deal accepted by the foes.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, the White House and Egypt's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Israel's demands.“Netanyahu is still stalling. There is no change in his stance so far," said Hamas senior official Sami Abu Zuhri, who did not comment directly on Israel's demands.Word of the new sticking points came as U.S. President Joe Biden pressed for a ceasefire in talks inWashington on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on reaching a final deal."We are closer now than we've been before," said White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, adding that gaps remained.In a speech to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, Netanyahu said that Israel was engaged "in intense efforts" to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.The attackers killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 captives, according to Israeli tallies. Some 120 hostages are still being held, though Israel believes a third of them are dead.Gaza health authorities say more than 39,000 Palestinians have been killed and most of Gaza's 2.3 million people displaced by fighting that has destroyed much of the enclave and created a humanitarian disaster.

