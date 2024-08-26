Israel receives 500th US aerial shipment of military supplies

Israel on Monday received its 500th aerial shipment of weapons and military supplies from the United States.

The operation is a collaboration between the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Production and Procurement and Mission to the United States, the IDF’s Planning Directorate and the Israeli Air Force, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Over 50,000 tons of military equipment has been delivered to Israel via 500 flights and 107 sea shipments as part of the initiative.The equipment procured includes armored vehicles, munitions, ammunition, personal protection gear and medical equipment, which are crucial for sustaining the IDF’s operational capabilities during the ongoing war.Last week, US President Joe Biden discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the “active and ongoing US efforts to support Israel’s defense against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis,” per a White House readout of the call.That support includes “ongoing defensive U.S. military deployments,” the White House said.

